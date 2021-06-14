Rajinikanth To Fly To The US For Medical Check-Up

Superstar Rajnikanth, who was scheduled to travel to the United States for a medical check-up, has been given the green signal for the tour. He had earlier requested the central government to grant him permission due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Now, according to reports he will be travelling on a special flight that has a capacity to carry 14 people. He will be going along with a few of his family members who are vaccinated.

Rajnikanth’s son-in-law and actor Dhanush is already in the US along with his wife and sons. He is shooting there for his Hollywood film. Dhanush will be staying with his father-in-law during his medical check-up to take care of him.

Looks like it is going to be a mini-get together for the megastar and his family in the USA.

Last month, Rajnikanth made headlines after a picture of him went viral. In the photo, he was seen sitting on a sofa while wearing a mask and getting the second dose of Covid vaccine. The pic was shared by his daughter Soundarya on her Instagram page. Later, the veteran actor’s spokesperson Riyaz Ahmed had said that he was vaccinated in a private hospital in Chennai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soundarya Rajinikanth (@soundaryaarajinikant)

On the work front, Rajnikanth has wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film Annaatthe. While the shooting was completed a few months before the lockdown was imposed, he is yet to dub for his scenes which he will resume after returning from the US.

The action drama is being produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Siva. Apart from Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushbu, Prakash Raj, Soori, and Sathish will be seen in pivotal roles. The film is expected to be released later this year once the coronavirus cases reduce in the country.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here