Rajinikanth to get Icon of Golden Jubilee Award at IFFI 2019, Thanks Government for the Honour

Megastar Rajinikanth will be honoured with the Icon of Golden Jubilee award and French actress Isabelle Huppert will receive the lifetime achievement award for foreign artiste at the 50th edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar made the announcement on Twitter where he wrote, "In recognition of his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema, during the past several decades, I am happy to announce that the award for the ICON OF GOLDEN JUBILEE OF #IFFI2019 is being conferred on cine star Shri S. Rajinikanth."

Rajinikanth took to social media to thank the Indian government for the honour. "I thank the government of India for this prestigious honour bestowed upon me on the golden jubilee of the International film festival of India #IFFI2019," tweeted the star, who has mostly worked in Tamil films such as Sivaji: The Boss, Lingaa and Enthiran.

Javadekar also announced that the lifetime achievement award for a Foreign Artiste will be conferred on Huppert. He tweeted, "Happy to announce that Life Time Achievement Award for a 'Foreign Artiste' will be conferred on French Actress Isabelle Huppert. #IFFI2019 #IFFIGoa50."

This year the focus is also on women directors. "International Film Festival in Goa #IFFIGoa50 will showcase 50 films of 50 women directors #IFFIGoa2019 #IFFIGoldenJubileeEdition," he shared.

Also, among the 200 foreign films for IFFI 2019, 24 Films are in the race for Oscar nominations. IFFI Goa is set to take place from November 20 to November 28.

