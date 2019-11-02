Rajinikanth to get Icon of Golden Jubilee Award at IFFI 2019, Thanks Government for the Honour
Rajinikanth will be honoured with the Icon of Golden Jubilee award and French actress Isabelle Huppert will receive the lifetime achievement award for foreign artiste.
Rajinikanth will be honoured with the Icon of Golden Jubilee award and French actress Isabelle Huppert will receive the lifetime achievement award for foreign artiste.
Megastar Rajinikanth will be honoured with the Icon of Golden Jubilee award and French actress Isabelle Huppert will receive the lifetime achievement award for foreign artiste at the 50th edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI).
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar made the announcement on Twitter where he wrote, "In recognition of his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema, during the past several decades, I am happy to announce that the award for the ICON OF GOLDEN JUBILEE OF #IFFI2019 is being conferred on cine star Shri S. Rajinikanth."
Rajinikanth took to social media to thank the Indian government for the honour. "I thank the government of India for this prestigious honour bestowed upon me on the golden jubilee of the International film festival of India #IFFI2019," tweeted the star, who has mostly worked in Tamil films such as Sivaji: The Boss, Lingaa and Enthiran.
Javadekar also announced that the lifetime achievement award for a Foreign Artiste will be conferred on Huppert. He tweeted, "Happy to announce that Life Time Achievement Award for a 'Foreign Artiste' will be conferred on French Actress Isabelle Huppert. #IFFI2019 #IFFIGoa50."
This year the focus is also on women directors. "International Film Festival in Goa #IFFIGoa50 will showcase 50 films of 50 women directors #IFFIGoa2019 #IFFIGoldenJubileeEdition," he shared.
Also, among the 200 foreign films for IFFI 2019, 24 Films are in the race for Oscar nominations. IFFI Goa is set to take place from November 20 to November 28.
Follow News18 Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Terminator Dark Fate Movie Review: Nobody will be Back After This One
- Sourav Ganguly's Viral Selfie at B'luru Airport Proves That He'll Always Be the 'Prince of Cricket'
- Pegasus Spyware Explained: How it Can Easily Take Over Your Phone With Just a Missed Call
- This Woman Dressed up in Trash Bags to Look Like Game of Thrones Season 8, Twitter Was Impressed
- Lionel Messi the Better Free-kick Taker Than Cristiano Ronaldo? Here's What the Stats Say