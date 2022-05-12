Rajinikanth To Leave For US Soon, Daughter Aishwarya To Accompany Him

Superstar Rajinikanth will soon leave for the United States for his routine health check up and to meet his friends. According to reports, Rajinikanth will be accompanied by his daughter Aishwariya on his tour.

After a short stay in the US, Rajinikanth will start shooting for his 169th film, Thalaivar69, which will be helmed by Nelson Dilip Kumar, whose last outing Beast wasn’t that big a hit. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures, this will be the production house’s fourth venture with Rajinikanth.

The Rajinikanth-starrer may have Aishwarya Rai in the female lead. However, no formal announcement has been made about the film’s leading lady. The film will also feature Priyanka Arul Mohan and Vadivelu. Anirudh Ravichander is composing music for Rajinikanth’s 169th film after Petta and Darbar.

Rajinikanth took a break after his last release Annaatthe, which received a mixed response from the critics and fans. The Siva directorial, produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, was released in 2021 on the occasion of Diwali. The film, despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, was a box office success. However, it failed to create the same, old magic of Rajinikanth films from the past.

Rajinikanth began his acting career in 1975 with the Tamil film Apoorva Raagangai. Directed by K.Balachander. In this film, he was cast in a small role as the ex-husband of the female lead played by Srividya. The film explored relationships in people with wide age differences and was deemed controversial upon release.

But it won three National Film Awards. After this, Rajinikanth appeared in several films like Katha Sangama, Aaame Katha, Justice Gopinath, Tiger, Jonny, Garjanam, Paayum Puli, Thai Veedu, Bewafai, Asli Naqli, Tamacha, Siva, Chaal Baaz, Hum, Thalapathi, Yajaman, Veera, Muthu, Chandramukhi, Shivaji: The Boss, Lingaa, Kabali, 2.0 and more. He has so far headlined 165 films in his career.

Rajinikanth received numerous awards for his films. He received his first Filmfare Award for Best Tamil Actor in 1984 for Nallavanuku Nallavan. Later, in 2014, he was also presented with the Centenary Award for Indian Film Personality of the Year at the 45th International Film Festival of India held in Goa.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.