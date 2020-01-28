Rajinikanth to Shoot for Man Vs Wild Episode with Bear Grylls

Rajinikanth is all set to feature in an upcoming episode of survivalist Bear Grylls' popular adventure show Man Vs Wild. Only recently, in 2019, PM Narendra Modi had joined Grylls for a special episode of the adventure-survival series as they visited and shot in the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand.

As per preliminary reports doing the rounds, Rajinikanth and Grylls will explore the wild in Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Karnataka and the shooting for the episode will take place for six hours in a day in the forest area. First day shoot has been successfully completed on January 27 and the remaining portion will be completed on Tuesday.

Sources say that Rajinikanth has taken few days off from his acting schedule (Thalaivar 168) and went to Mysore to shoot for Man vs Wild. Rajinikanth has given two days from his busy schedule for this episode. Rajinikanth has shot at some dense and extreme places in Mysore bracing severe conditions.

Meanwhile, popular show host Grylls is also back with the latest edition of his National Geographic's show Running Wild With Bear Grylls, where we will see celebrities such as Channing Tatum, Brie Larson, Joel McHale, Cara Delevingne, Rob Riggle, Armie Hammer and Dave Bautista channeling their inner steel to take on adventurous challenges in remote wilderness.

(With inputs from IANS)

