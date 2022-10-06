Rajinikanth Told Dhanush and Aishwaryaa R To Call Off Their Divorce For Their Sons' Sake: Report

Amid rumours that Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth have decided to call off their divorce, a new report has claimed that it was Rajinikanth that urged Dhanush and Aishwaryaa to reconcile. Aishwaryaa and Dhanush announced their separation in January this year. They got married in 2004 and have two sons together, Yatra Raja and Linga Raja.

Even though Dhanush and Aishwaryaa have not addressed the rumours about their reconciliation, a new unconfirmed media report claims that Rajinikanth convinced Dhanush and Aishwaryaa to call off their divorce decision for the sake of their sons.

A report by Samayam.com, a Tamil news outlet from Times of India’s Times Internet, claims that Rajinikanth was ‘upset and restless’ since Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced their split. He apparently asked Aishwaryaa if her ‘happiness is important or her two sons.’

The chat between Dhanush and Aishwarya reportedly took place at his Poes Garden home and it was ‘successful.’ “Dhanush and Aishwarya agree to reunite for sons Yatra and Linga. This is a success for Rajini’s efforts,” the report claimed. News18 cannot confirm the authenticity of the report.

Dhanush and Aishwarya issued a common statement announcing their divorce earlier this year. “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting.. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate… Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this (sic),” they said in a statement.

While Dhanush and Aishwaryaa have maintained a distance publicly, they reunited for an event at their elder son’s school event. He took oath as the sports captain of his school and his proud parents were present at the ceremony. Pictures from the function went viral.

