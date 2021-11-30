Rajinikanth Beats Rajinikanth: Actor Trends On Netflix, Annaatthe Occupies 3 Spots Among Top 10

Is there anything that Rajinikanth can’t do? Surely not. The superstar, or ‘Thalaiva’ as his loyal fans like to call him, is a man of all seasons. Shivaji Rao Gaekwad’s epic propulsion from being a Bengaluru bus conductor to a universally revered demigod is something that is simply phenomenal. There are no analytical studies that can fully decode the mystery of his undiminished aura, even after 45 years of his stardom.

His latest film Annaatthe was released in theatres on the occasion of Diwali on November 4. Despite critics panning the film, the box office collections reportedly zoomed past Rs 100 crore worldwide in just two days, a feat only Rajinkanth could achieve. Around five days back, the film had reportedly collected around Rs 250 crore.

Within a month, the film released on Netflix and Rajinikanth has once again achieved a unique feat. Staying true to his unbeatable image, the actor seems to have now happily moved up on the streaming platform’s algorithm of its daily top 10 lists of its most popular movies and TV shows, occupying the top 2 positions for the same film. While the Tamil version of Annaatthe is trending at Number 1, the Hindi version takes the second place, while the Telugu version is trending on number 9.

The actor, who turns 71 next month, has always been a phenomenon nonpareil. While on screen he is the ultimate style icon who will dispatch a dozen baddies with as much thought as flicking a speck of dust off his carefully creased fancy shirts or regularly get atop a 50 storey building with a single small leap is not expected to be anything less than grossly surreal. From the way he flips his cigarette to his signature walk, the man is known for his inimitable and unparalleled style in his movies.

As a self-confessed and a proud Rajinkanth fan, I watched the film first day first show (and by first show, I’m referring to the 4 a.m. show), and the scenes before the start of the film were mind boggling. The adulation from his die-hard fans is mostly OTT. Crackers, huge posters, milk showered on mammoth cutouts… those are the essentials of any FDFS show of a Rajini film. It doesn’t matter how the film is, what only matters to their fan is ‘THALAIVA’.

