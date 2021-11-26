Rajinikanth's Annaatthe Now on Netflix in Multiple Languages, Including Hindi

Superstar Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe is now streaming on Netflix. The movie made its way to the OTT platform on November 25, 20 days after its November 4 release in theatres. The viewers can stream the film in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. Apart from Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh and Tottempudi Gopichand are part of the film directed by Siva. The film is available for streaming, while it is still running successfully in theatres and has grossed Rs 234.67 crore worldwide.

Ethana varusham aanalum, indha intro oda impact mattum korayala!🔥#Annaatthe now streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/LVXh3mSG9r— Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) November 25, 2021

Annaatthe is set in a village which shows the story of a brother-sister duo. While Rajinikanth plays the brother, Keerthi Suresh is playing his younger sister. Rajini is paired opposite Nayanthara, while Meera and Khushboo play her friends.

The digital rights for the film were acquired by the Sun Next of the Sun group and also by Netflix. Sun NXT, an OTT platform run by Sun TV Network, is streaming the movie in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada and Netflix is streaming the movie in Hindi too apart from regional languages.

The film’s plot revolves around Rajinikanth’s character Kaalaiyan, a village president, who leads a simple life and is dedicated to his village folks and family. He also shares an unbreakable bond with his sister. Kaalaiyan’s peaceful existence is disrupted when a villain enters his life.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan’s claim that Annaatthe has collected Rs 150 crore in Tamil Nadu in three weeks. The movie had amassed over Rs. 112.82 crores (worldwide) in just two days of its release.

#Annaatthe TN Box OfficeCROSSES ₹150 cr mark. Week 1 - ₹ 119.53 crWeek 2 - ₹ 22.52 crWeek 3Day 1 - ₹ 1.29 crDay 2 - ₹ 1.47 crDay 3 - ₹ 1.83 crDay 4 - ₹ 2.60 crDay 5 - ₹ 0.46 crDay 6 - ₹ 0.39 crTotal - ₹ 150.09 cr#Rajinikanth #KeerthySuresh #Nayanthara — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) November 24, 2021

The film, written and directed by Siva, has songs composed by popular musician D Imman. Annaatthe is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures.

