Rajinikanth's Annaatthe to Release On Pongal 2021

Superstar Rajinikanth's new film Annaatthe will release on Pongal 2021, it has been confirmed.

The film's official announcement came on the verified Twitter handle of the film's producers, Sun Pictures.

Directed by Siva, Annaatthe is Rajinikanth's 168th movie. Based in a rural setting, the entertainer also features Rajinikanth's Annaamalai (1992) co-star Khushboo, Muthu (1995) co-star Meena and Darbar (2020) co-star Nayanthara. Annaatthe also marks National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh's first on-screen appearance with Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth's first film to release on Pongal was Kuppathu Raja, way back in 1979. This was followed by Pokkiri Raja (1982), Paayum Puli (1983), Naan Mahaan Alla (1984), Mr. Bharath (1986), Panakkaran (1980), Dharma Durai (1991), Mannan (1992), Baashha (1995) and Darbar (2020).

Annaatthe was initially supposed to release in mid 2020. However, shooting got stalled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown. It is reported that the unit was shooting in Hyderabad till just before the announcement of the lockdown. The team was planning to travel to different parts of India, including Pune and Kolkata. Right now, it is unclear when things will return to normalcy and shooting can resume once again.

