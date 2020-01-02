Rajinikanth's Darbar Becomes Second Movie After Kabali to Get Airline Branding
The movie Darbar has received exclusive air branding, and has become the second film after Kabali to do so.
Rajinikanth in a still from Darbar.
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, aka Thalaiva, is known for his grandeur and magnificent movies. The actor is now coming up with his next movie, Darbar, which is slated for release next week. However, the promotions of the films are underway, and they are as grand as his stardom itself. The movie Darbar has received an exclusive air branding, and has become the second film after Kabali to do so.
Fan pages of Rajinikanth took to Twitter to share the images. With the hashtags #Darbar and #DarbarFlight, the pictures of flight branding of Darbar have been making rounds on internet. The plane's exterior has an image of Rajinikanth in a cop uniform, along with the name of the movie.
#DarbarFlightTrending now RT MAX pic.twitter.com/yBTgR7RXUj— Rãjíñì_f@ñ_Págé (@rajinifanpage12) January 2, 2020
The movie is special for all the Rajini fans as Darbar marks the maiden collaboration between Rajinikanth and filmmaker AR Murugadoss, who is known for helming Ghajini and Kaththi. Darbar also marks Rajinikanth's return to the role of a cop after 25 years.
Composer Anirudh Ravichander also took to social media to share the photos of the Darbar-themed aircraft.
January 2, 2020
Back in 2016, during the time of Kabali's promotions, Air Asia had an exclusive tie-up with the makers to brand the movie on flight. While Darbar hasn't officially joined hands with any airline yet, it has already made it clear that the producers are leaving no stone unturned in promoting the movie.
