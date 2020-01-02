Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Rajinikanth's Darbar Becomes Second Movie After Kabali to Get Airline Branding

The movie Darbar has received exclusive air branding, and has become the second film after Kabali to do so.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 2, 2020, 6:58 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rajinikanth's Darbar Becomes Second Movie After Kabali to Get Airline Branding
Rajinikanth in a still from Darbar.

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, aka Thalaiva, is known for his grandeur and magnificent movies. The actor is now coming up with his next movie, Darbar, which is slated for release next week. However, the promotions of the films are underway, and they are as grand as his stardom itself. The movie Darbar has received an exclusive air branding, and has become the second film after Kabali to do so.

Fan pages of Rajinikanth took to Twitter to share the images. With the hashtags #Darbar and #DarbarFlight, the pictures of flight branding of Darbar have been making rounds on internet. The plane's exterior has an image of Rajinikanth in a cop uniform, along with the name of the movie.

The movie is special for all the Rajini fans as Darbar marks the maiden collaboration between Rajinikanth and filmmaker AR Murugadoss, who is known for helming Ghajini and Kaththi. Darbar also marks Rajinikanth's return to the role of a cop after 25 years.

Composer Anirudh Ravichander also took to social media to share the photos of the Darbar-themed aircraft.

Back in 2016, during the time of Kabali's promotions, Air Asia had an exclusive tie-up with the makers to brand the movie on flight. While Darbar hasn't officially joined hands with any airline yet, it has already made it clear that the producers are leaving no stone unturned in promoting the movie.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram