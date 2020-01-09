Rajinikanth's Darbar Leaked Online by TamilRockers
As per media reports, 'Darbar' has been leaked online on various torrent websites. It is likely to affect the film's business.
Rajinikanth in a still from the film Darbar.
As per media reports doing the rounds, Rajinikanth-starrer cop film Darbar has been leaked online by piracy website TamilRockers, TamilGun, Telegram and other torrent websites. Darbar is one of the most anticipated films due to many reasons and the leak is likely to affect the film's business.
Read: Darbar Twitter Review: Fans Call Rajinikanth's Film Perfect Family Entertainer
Seeking to check film piracy, particularly release of pirated version of films on the internet, the Centre had proposed amending the Cinematograph Act, 1952 to insert penal provisions providing more severe punishment.
According to the amendment, a person found guilty under the Act shall be punishable with imprisonment not exceeding three years and shall also be liable to pay fine not exceeding Rs 10 lakh, or both. However, this does not seem to act as a deterrent for torrent websites as they continue to leak freshly released films online.
Read: Here are 5 Reasons Rajinikanth's Darbar Is A Must Watch
(With inputs from IANS)
