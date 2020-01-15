Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rajinikanth's Daughter Soundarya Shares Pictures of First Pongal Celebrations After Wedding

Soundarya Rajinikanth, who tied the knot with Vishagan Vanangamudi in February last year, celebrated her first Pongal after the wedding.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 15, 2020, 6:47 PM IST
Images: Twitter
Images: Twitter

Soundarya Rajinikanth celebrated her first Thala Pongal with husband Vishagan Vanangamudi at the latter's residence. Soundarya had tied the knot with Vanangamudi in February last year. The wedding was undoubtedly lavish and extravagant and had who's who of Kollywood and politicians in attendance.

Sharing the picture from the celebrations of the festival on micro blogging site Twitter, Soundarya wrote, "Wishing you all a very happy Pongal with my adorable Husband & absolutely amazing in-laws Vanaga appa and Usha amma..pic with Thalaivar soon #HappyPongal"

In the photo, it can be seen that Soundarya is wearing a yellow and pink coloured saree paired with a beautiful necklace and earrings while her husband is wearing a light purple colour shirt and a mundu. They seem to be performing some ritual associated with the festival.

The tweet, which has been retweeted around a thousand times and has been liked by around 10 thousand Twitter users, had her fans replying with the greetings of the festival.

In another tweet, Soundarya, as promised shared a picture with the Thalaivar and her mother. The photo seems to have been clicked at Rajinikanth's well decorated residence.

On the occasion the superstar sported a white shirt with veshti, while his wife can be seen wearing a yellowish mustard coloured saree.

The tweet, which has got more than thousand retweets and more than 8 thousand likes, was captioned as, "#HappyPongal #BlessedAndGrateful."

