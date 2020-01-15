Rajinikanth's Daughters Aishwaryaa and Soundarya Celebrate Pongal Watching Dhanush-starrer Pattas
An excited Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth shared a photo from the first day first show of her husband Dhanush's film Pattas.
Images: Instagram
Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa R Dhanush, along with sister Soundarya kicked off Pongal celebration in style as they went to watch first-day first show of Pattas, which stars her actor husband Dhanush.
Aishwaryaa shared a photo on her Instagram account that features her clad in a customised Pattas tee and Soundarya is seen wearing a custom Darbar hoodie.
She wrote, "What a start to the year! #darbarfestival #pattaspongal #firstdayfirstshowfeels proud daughter...proud wife #fanslove #grateful#thankful #blessedwiththebest.”
A few days ago, the sister duo were seen sporting customized Darbar hoodies on the day of their superstar father's filkm release. Aishwarya had posted a picture with Soundarya and wrote, "We live you....love you Appa ! #sistersquad #darbar"
Pattas marks the second collaboration between Dhanush and filmmaker Durai Senthilkumar after 2016 Tamil release, Kodi. The film is based on ancient martial art practice, features Dhanush in dual roles and Mehreen Pirzada and Sneha as female leads.
Dhanush will be next seen in the Tamil revenge drama Asuran, directed by Vetrimaaran. The upcoming project will mark the fourth collaboration between Dhanush and Vetrimaaran. Based on a Tamil novel Vekkai written by Poomani, the film will see Dhanush in double roles. The movie is bankrolled by Kalaipuli S. Thanu.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Upcoming Tata Altroz Awarded 5-Star Global NCAP Safety Rating; Safest India-Made Hatchback [Video]
- Alia Bhatt's First Look From Gangubai Kathiawadi Is Out and It's Fierce
- Amitabh Bachchan Flies to Delhi for Ritu Nanda's Funeral, Abhishek Bachchan, Navya Naveli Pay Respects
- Kidambi Srikanth Knocked Out in 1st Round of Indonesia Masters by Local Shesar Hiren Rhustavito
- Boycott Windows? Twitter Mocks India's 'Cancel Culture' After Satya Nadella's Comments on CAA