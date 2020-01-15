Rajinikanth's Daughters Aishwaryaa and Soundarya Celebrate Pongal Watching Dhanush-starrer Pattas

Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa R Dhanush, along with sister Soundarya kicked off Pongal celebration in style as they went to watch first-day first show of Pattas, which stars her actor husband Dhanush.

Aishwaryaa shared a photo on her Instagram account that features her clad in a customised Pattas tee and Soundarya is seen wearing a custom Darbar hoodie.

She wrote, "What a start to the year! #darbarfestival #pattaspongal #firstdayfirstshowfeels proud daughter...proud wife #fanslove #grateful#thankful #blessedwiththebest.”

A few days ago, the sister duo were seen sporting customized Darbar hoodies on the day of their superstar father's filkm release. Aishwarya had posted a picture with Soundarya and wrote, "We live you....love you Appa ! #sistersquad #darbar"

Pattas marks the second collaboration between Dhanush and filmmaker Durai Senthilkumar after 2016 Tamil release, Kodi. The film is based on ancient martial art practice, features Dhanush in dual roles and Mehreen Pirzada and Sneha as female leads.

Dhanush will be next seen in the Tamil revenge drama Asuran, directed by Vetrimaaran. The upcoming project will mark the fourth collaboration between Dhanush and Vetrimaaran. Based on a Tamil novel Vekkai written by Poomani, the film will see Dhanush in double roles. The movie is bankrolled by Kalaipuli S. Thanu.

