Rajinikanth’s Fans Celebrate 4 Years of Kabali’s Success By Trending It on Twitter

Superstar Rajinikanth is the most popular actor across Tamil cinema. As his 2016-released Kabali turned four today, his fans and followers across social media are trending the movie on social media, celebrating the huge success earned by the movie.

For the uninitiated, Kabali is Tamil-language action movie written and directed by Pa Ranjith and produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu. The movie starred Thailaiva alongside Radhika Apte, Winston Chao, Sai Dhanshika, Kishore, Dinesh, Kalaiyarasan and John Vijay.

The film revolved around the life and story of an aged gangster named Kabali, who goes behind his rivals to revenge them while looking for his wife and daughter simultaneously. The Tamil flick had a worldwide release on July 22, 2016 and was released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malay dubbed versions.

Superstar Rajinikanth shared a tweet on the occasion in Tamil.

Sharing some stills from a scene from the Kabali shoot, a user wrote, “One of my favourite scenes from #Kabali Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes Superb acting by Superstar #Rajinikanth, @saidhanshika and @Dineshvcravi. #4YrsOfindustryHitKabali”

Another wrote, “I don’t think I could ever think of a better first look and the earth-shattering Teaser response of this magic! All-new majestic avatar of Thalaivar. What more result we could expect apart from an Industry Hit! A movie that every Indian looked forward to! #4YrsofIndustryHitKabali”

Some even shared box-office collection of the movie, calling it a hit and Rajinikanth as BO’s king.

There were demands of Kabali sequel too.