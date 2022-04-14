Rajinikanth's Guru Sishyan Completes 34 Years of Release. Lesser-Known Facts

S.P. Muthuraman’s Guru Sishyan starring Rajinikanth premiered on April 13, 1988, and the film has completed 34 years of its release. The film was loved by the audience for its comedy characters and Rajinikanth’s English malapropisms. Not many are aware that the film was shot just in 25 days. Let’s learn a bit more

There have been several interesting incidents associated with the cast and crew of this film. Panchu Arunachalam, the writer of this film, was struggling financially. S.P. Muthuraman decided to include Rajinikanth in this film. S.P. Muthuraman believed that if Rajinikanth were part of the film, it could become a huge hit and funds gathered then could help Panchu Arunachalam.

Rajinikanth agreed to work on the film but allotted a call sheet of 10 days for the completion of his scenes. S.P Muthuraman was a bit apprehensive. According to him, 10 days were too less for the completion of his scenes.

According to Muthuraman, it would only mean a guest role for Rajinikanth and lower chances of profit. The director demanded a total of 25 days to film his scenes. Rajinikanth finally agreed to complete the film in the desired time. It was a challenge for Muthuraman but he took it heads on and completed Rajinikanth’s scenes in 23 days. Impressed by the director’s efficiency, Rajinikanth attended the shooting for the other 2 days.

Another interesting incident associated with this film was that of the character Geetha. Initially, this character was reserved for Jaishree but she opted out because of her marriage. Gautami was roped in her place. Apart from Rajinikanth and Gautami, Prabhu, Seetha, Pandiyan, Ravichandran, Radha Ravi and others are featured in this film.

Guru Sishyan’s story is remembered to date. The story of two convicts, who try to save their innocent fellow prisoners, was loved by many. The film was a remake of the 1987 hit Insaf Ki Pukar.

