English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rajinikanth's Kaala to Start Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video will soon stream on its platform superstar Rajinikanth-starrer Kaala, a top company executive said today.
A still from the Rajinikanth starrer Kaala.
Amazon Prime Video will soon stream on its platform superstar Rajinikanth-starrer Kaala, a top company executive said today.
"Kaala will be on our platform for streaming soon, probably in next two months or so...the film will be available for customers," Amazon Prime Video India Director and Head (Content) Vijay Subramanian told PTI here.
"Kaala will connect with customers across languages because Rajinikanth is such a popular star not only in India, but also globally," he said.
Subramanian is in the city for the release of the trailer of their new Prime Original series Comicstaan. Produced by Only Much Louder (OML) and hosted by comedians Abish Mathew and Sumukhi Suresh, Comicstaan is a talent hunt to discover India's next big comedic talent.
Replying to a query, Subramanian said he did not foresee any disruption taking place in television serials due to web serials.
"There are creative people like Karan Johar, Salman Khan, who are associated with online entertainment streaming platforms. They also are doing work on television and big screens too," he said.
"I don't see any disruption in television serials. In fact, it will complement each other due to the sheer opportunity it offers to both types of entertainment-seekers,"
he added.
Also Watch
"Kaala will be on our platform for streaming soon, probably in next two months or so...the film will be available for customers," Amazon Prime Video India Director and Head (Content) Vijay Subramanian told PTI here.
"Kaala will connect with customers across languages because Rajinikanth is such a popular star not only in India, but also globally," he said.
Subramanian is in the city for the release of the trailer of their new Prime Original series Comicstaan. Produced by Only Much Louder (OML) and hosted by comedians Abish Mathew and Sumukhi Suresh, Comicstaan is a talent hunt to discover India's next big comedic talent.
Replying to a query, Subramanian said he did not foresee any disruption taking place in television serials due to web serials.
"There are creative people like Karan Johar, Salman Khan, who are associated with online entertainment streaming platforms. They also are doing work on television and big screens too," he said.
"I don't see any disruption in television serials. In fact, it will complement each other due to the sheer opportunity it offers to both types of entertainment-seekers,"
he added.
Also Watch
-
From Arctic To A Journey Across India, Niyog Is The Ultimate Traveller
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
Meet The Founder of India's First Transgender Modelling Agency, Rudrani Chettri
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
From Arctic To A Journey Across India, Niyog Is The Ultimate Traveller
Wednesday 27 June , 2018 Meet The Founder of India's First Transgender Modelling Agency, Rudrani Chettri
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Has Salman Khan Closed Deal With Aditya Chopra Regarding Dhoom 4?
- POLL | Should India Stick to Same Playing XI for Second Ireland T20I or Give Rested Players a Chance?
- Salman Khan to Reunite With Sanjay Leela Bhansali After 11 Years For Inshallah?
- Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis Remembered in Google Doodle on 125th Birth Anniversary
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Are So Coloured In Love; These Videos Are Proof