'Jailer' Muthuvel Pandian Arrives in Style! Here's a Glimpse of Rajinikanth From Nelson Dilipkumar's Film

On the special occasion of Rajinikanth’s birthday, the makers of his film Jailer unveiled his character’s looks from the film. The megastar’s production house, Sun Pictures took to social media to share a glimpse of Muthuvel Pandian from the film on Thalaiva’s 72nd birthday. For the uninitiated, Rajinikanth will be playing jailer Muthuvel Pandian in the film.

The character teaser starts with a shot of Rajinikanth sitting with only his legs visible to us. Then we get to see his silhouette. We then see him fixing his shirt and getting ready and then finally get a clear view of his face. The teaser video ends with the megastar smirking at the camera.

Take a look at Rajinikanth’s character from the film:

Meanwhile, Jailer directed by Nelson Dilipkumar will mark Rajinikanth’s next film after Annaatthe, which was directed by Siva. In an interview, Nelson said that Rajinikanth is going to have the most jaw-dropping action sequences in this film. According to the filmmaker, these high-octane action sequences in Jailer will be fierce and better in comparison to the ones in his previous films.

Nelson also revealed that he has shot a total of three action scenes as of now. He further added that he wishes to leave no stone unturned in making these stunt scenes top-notch. According to reports, makers have roped in action director Stun Siva to choreograph the scenes. Stun is a renowned stunt coordinator, who has worked in many films such as White Rose, Monster, etc. He was nominated under the category of best fight choreographer as well, for movies such as Veeram, Anjaan and Vettai. Rajinikanth’s fans will surely be delighted to have such a talented action director like him on board.

