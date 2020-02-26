Rajinikanth’s New Film Titled Annaatthe Expected to Release Later This Year

Rajinikanth’s fans have a reason to cheer as the superstar will soon be seen in a new film, titled Annaatthe. The movie is being helmed by Siva and is expected to be a family drama. Rajinikanth will be playing the role of a kind and thoughtful brother in his 168th movie, reported Hindustan Times. This is the first time that Rajinikanth and Siva are collaborating for a film.

Produced by Sun Pictures, the movie will also feature Keerthy Suresh, Prakarshraaj, Khushbu Sundar and Soori in pivotal roles. Taking to Twitter on February 24, Sun Pictures announced the project with a motion poster.

The movie, which was officially launched last December in Chennai, is expected to hit the screens later this year. Siva has once again roped in D Imman for composing the music of the film. The two have earlier worked together in Viswasam.

Rajinikanth was last seen in AR Murugadoss’s Darbar. The superstar played the character of an angry cop who sets out to avenge his daughter’s death at the hands of a notorious international drug lord.

Darbar, however, failed to set the box office on fire with several distributors incurring losses in Tamil Nadu.

Nayanthara, who shared screen space with Rajinikanth in Darbar, will be seen alongside the superstar in Annaatthe.

According to reports, Rajinikanth and Murugadoss may team up for another project next year.

