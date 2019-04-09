Rajinikanth's New Movie With AR Murugadoss to be Called Darbar, First Look Revealed

South superstar Rajinikanth's new film, which was tentatively titled Thalaivar 167, has now been named Darbar. The first look of the film was released by the film's director AR Murugadoss this morning.This is the Ghajini director's first project with Rajinikanth. The film will star Nayanthara in the female lead, while Anirudh Ravichander, who composed the music for Rajini's last film Petta, will be joining hands with the Thalaivar once again. This will be Nayanthara's fourth film with the 68-year-old superstar after Chandramukhi, Kuselan and Sivaji.Here's the first look Murugadoss revealed today:The first look has elements from a cop's uniform - belt, shoes and cap - as well as handcuffs and guns, confirming reports that Rajinikanth will play a policeman in the film. Before this, he was seen as a cop in films like Moondru Mugam, Pandian and Kodi Parakuthu.'You decide whether you want to be good, bad or worse' - is the line highlighted in the first look poster.Shooting of Darbar is to begin from April 10. The poster suggests that the movie will hit the screens on Pongal Day, 2020.A few days back, pictures of Rajinikanth from Thalaivar 167 had leaked online. The leaked images were said to be from a recent photoshoot at a popular studio in Chennai. Before the leak, the photo of the costume designer getting ready for the photoshoot had surfaced on the internet and went viral.Requesting fans to not share the pictures and wait for the official release, Rajinikanth’s representative had said in a statement, "I request all the Thalaivar fans not to share the leaked stills and try to preserve it until releases officially... kindly help us to do in better way to all the fans (sic)."While his friend Kamal Haasan is busy campaigning for his party for the 2019 LoK Sabha elections, Rajinikanth is yet to move forward on his political journey. He made it clear that his party won't contest the upcoming polls nor will they support any political party in the upcoming elections.