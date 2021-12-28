Rajinikanth’s Peddanna Coming to Gemini TV on January 15

Superstar Rajinikanth’s recently released Annaatthe raked in over Rs 200 crore at the box office. On the day of its release, on November 4, the picture did good business at the box office despite a few negative reviews. However, its Telugu version, Peddanna, which released during the Diwali week in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana could not do good business.

After the theatrical release Pedanna was released on OTT platform Sun Nxt in the last week of November. Now the movie is set for TV premiere. According to reports, Pedanna will be aired on Gemini TV on January 15, on the occasion of Sankranthi festival.

Peddanna raised Rs 4.03 Cr at the box office in two Telugu speaking states-Andhra Pradesh and Telangana-after a run of 9 days, as per reports. The rights for the Telugu version of the movie were acquired at Rs 12 crore. Given the Superstar Rajinikanth’s popularity among Telugu audience the sum is paltry. But the movie couldn’t even collect the amount at the box office.

This is not the first time a Rajinikanth movie has bombed at the box office in Telugu film industry. After the superstar’s 2010 blockbuster Robo, the Telugu remake of Enthiran, other Rajinikanth movies have not been received well by the Telugu audience.

The film received harsh criticism for its over-the-top melodrama and old-school brother-and-sister bonding plot. In the film, Keerthy Suresh portrays Rajinikanth’s sister while Nayanthara plays the female lead opposite Rajinikanth.

The movie has been directed by filmmaker Siva. This movie marked Rajinikanth’s first collaboration with him. The movie produced under the banner of Sun Pictures has Khushbu, Meena, Jagapathi Babu, Soori, Sathish and Abhimanyu in pivotal roles along with Prakash Raj.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.