Rajinikanth’s PRO Riaz K Ahmed Sends Grand Feast to Aishwarya on Eid, See Photo

Eid was celebrated with great pomp and show on May 03. The festival is all about a grand feast, dressing up, praying and meeting your loved ones. Various celebrities celebrated the festival with great enthusiasm and shared the moments with their fans. Aishwarya Rajinikanth enjoyed the lavish treat by the editor-in-chief of V4U Media, Riaz K Ahmed.

Aishwarya shared a picture of her Eid lunch comprising biryani, sewaiyan, salad and lots of other dishes. Extending her gratitude to Riaz, Aishwarya captioned the photo, “Happy Ramzan to you dearest Riaz K Ahmed sir. Can’t miss your lovely lunch that you so thoughtfully send every year and my favourite sweets are as sweet as your heart.”

Without wasting a moment, Riaz reposted the photo on his stories as well and thanked Aishwarya for her kind words. He wrote, “Thank you Ma! It’s my pleasure.”

With Aishwarya’s post, we can clearly say that Rajinikanth’s public relations officer surely has this yearly tradition which he even continued this year.

On the personal front, Aishwarya has dedicated her life to her passion for direction after calling off her 18-years marriage with actor Dhanush. In January this year, Dhanush and Aishwarya announced their separation on social media.

Various reports claimed Dhanush’s workaholic nature was a barrier in their relationship and despite many attempts, the two were not able to sort out their differences. Rajinikanth’s daughter also removed Dhanush’s name from her Insta bio soon after calling quits with the actor.

On the work front, Aishwarya has returned to direction. Earlier, she directed and co-produced Musafir, starring Shivin. Now, her Bollywood directorial debut, Oh Saathi Chal, is making the headlines. The filmmaker announced the project through her social media account in March.

