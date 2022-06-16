Rajinikanth's Sivaji: The Boss Completes 15 Years of Release; Little-known Facts

Superstar Rajinikanth’s films are a treat to his fans. The films he does leave a permanent mark on the hearts of his fans. And today, one of his films, Sivaji The Boss, turned 15. The internet is full of tweets with #15yearsofsivaji.

On this occasion, AVM productions tweeted a voice note of the Thalaiva and wrote, “The one & only Superstar! Thalaiva @rajinikanth exclusive voice message! #15yearsofSivaji.”

In the audio, he said, “It has been 15 years since the movie was released. Sivaji (The Boss), directed by Shankar and produced by AVM Productions was a box office success. Thanks and delight to director Shankar, AVM productions and technicians, and to the fans who made the film a super hit.”

Fans went all crazy after listening to his audio. One of the fans said, “Thalaiva’s voice after so long. #15yearsofSivaji.”

AVM also tweeted a video and wrote, “Celebrating 15 years of a pathbreaking superhit! Here is a special cut to celebrate by @editoranthony #15yearsofSivaji @rajinikanth @shankarshanmugh @arrahman #KVAnand @shriya1109 #ActorVivek @peterheinoffl @Vairamuthu @arunaguhan.”

Elated to have met our Sivaji the Boss @rajinikanth sir himself on this very memorable day marking #15yearsofSivaji Your Energy, Affection and Positive Aura made my day! pic.twitter.com/KVlwpRUKHM — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) June 15, 2022

Rajini also met the film’s director Shankar on this occasion. Later, he shared a picture of theirs on Twitter. He wrote, “Elated to have met our Sivaji the Boss @rajinikanth sir himself on this very memorable day marking #15yearsofSivaji. Your Energy, Affection, and Positive Aura made my day!”

Sivaji hit the theatres in 2007 and was the highest-grossing Indian film of that year. Not just that, it was also the first Indian movie to use Dolby Sound Technology and to be colour graded and 4K resolution. And this was also the very first Tamil film to collect 150 crore via Hindi dubbed release. It also stepped into the UK Top 10 in the first week of release for the first time.

