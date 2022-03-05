Rajinikanth's Tamil Blockbuster Rajadhi Raja Completes 33 Years

Tamil superstar Rajnikanth and veteran actress Nadiya Moidu starrer superhit film Rajadhi Raja completed 33 years, on March 4. The family-revenge-drama written and directed by R Sunder Rajan is one of the most important films in Rajinikanth’s acting career. The film, starring Rajini in dual roles, was released on March 4, 1989.

In 1988 Rajini gave two super hit films- Guru Sishyan and Dharmathin Thalaivan. Later, the actor starred in an English film titled Blood Stone directed by Dwight H Little.

In the same year, Rajini then went on to feature in Bharathiraja’s directorial Kodi Parakkuthu and the film became a flop at the box office.

R Sunder Rajan wanted to direct the movie Amman Kovil Kizhakale with Rajini in 1986. But due to some reasons, he had to do the film with Vijaykanth. However, in just three years he directed Rajini in Rajadhi Raja as he wished.

Rajadhi Raja was produced by music composer Ilayaraja’s brother Bhaskar. The film had music by Ilaiyaraaja. The album topped the chartbusters that year. In one of the songs, Rajini wore a white shirt and pants, which went on to become the style of the youth in that era.

The film became a huge box office success with Rajini playing two roles of Raja and Chinnaraasu. The film starred Nadiya and Radha playing the leading ladies of the film.

In this, Rajasekar, was from a rich family and Chinnarasu was an innocent village boy. Radha, a village girl, is married to Rajasekara. Raja returned from the United States and learnt that his father was killed by his step mother and brother. He was out to bring the culprits to justice. Nadiya played the female lead opposite Rajini’s role of Chinnarasu. The film was a perfect blend of action, romance and comedy.

