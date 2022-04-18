Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 169: Fans Are Unable to Keep Calm

Megastar Rajinikanth’s fans are waiting for his next film. Ever since the announcement of his upcoming movie with director Nelson Dilipkumar was made, fans couldn’t keep calm. Everyone is looking for details related to Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie.

The project is tentatively titled Thalaivar 169. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Anirudh Ravichander will compose the film’s music. Sun pictures had made the announcement through their official Twitter handle.



Such is Rajinikanth’s stardom that the tweet got over 45,000 likes. But the announcement has made Thalaiva’s fans nervous.

#Thalaivar169 finally it's happening pic.twitter.com/PhFWC3O6ao — S A B A R I (@sabarirajan94) February 10, 2022

Podu Thalaivaaaaaaaaa — Surendher (@er_surendher) February 10, 2022



The Megastar’s last film Annaatthe (2021) wasn’t a blockbuster hit and had received mixed reviews. Therefore his fans, are wondering whether Rajinikanth made the right decision to work with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar.

It is worth pointing out that director Nelson’s last film, Doctor, was a success. Nelson’s recent film Beast, starring Vijay, has also done phenomenally well at the box office across the country.

It is also being reported that Doctor actress, Priyanka Mohan has been roped in to play the role of Rajinikanth’s daughter in Thalaivar 169. She was last seen in Etharkkum Thunindhavan.

The big-budget Rajinikanth starrer is expected to go on floors very soon. Nelson Dilipkumar will soon start with the pre-production work of the movie. Nelson Dilipkumar will be under added pressure to repeat Beast’s success with Thalaivar 169.

