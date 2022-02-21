Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 170 To Be Backed By Boney Kapoor? Valimai Producer Busts Rumours

Rajinikanth’s 169th film, dubbed as Thalaivar 169, was announced earlier this month with director Nelson Dilipkumar at the helm of it. Now, rumours are doing the rounds suggesting that Rajinikanth’s 170th film is also in the making. The movie, referred to as Thalaivar 170, has roped in director Arunraja Kamaraj. Rumours are doing the rounds that Boney Kapoor will be backing the project. However, the Valimai producer has clarified that the rumours are untrue.

Taking to Twitter, Boney said, “Rajni Garu has been a friend for years. We meet regularly and keep exchanging ideas. Whenever we finalise a film to work together on, I shall be the first person to announce it. You will not have to get such ‘leaked ideas’."

Last week, Nelson Dilipkumar confirmed that he has signed Rajinikanth’s 169th film. He took to Twitter and wrote, “Feeling elated to announce my next film with the legendary SUPERSTAR @rajinikanth sir , happy to have associated with @sunpictures and my dearest friend @anirudhofficial once again!”

Rajinikanth was last seen in Annaatthe which was released in 2021. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film was a hit film. On the other hand, Nelson is busy with the release of Beast. The film stars Vijay and Pooja Hegde while

Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu and Shine Tom Chacko play the supporting role. The film had recently released a song titled Arabic Kuthu which has become a big hit among fans. Many social media users and a few stars have shared videos in which they were seen dancing on the track. Samantha Ruth Prabhu was also seen dancing to the song.

On the other hand, Boney Kapoor is gearing for the release of Valimai. The movie stars Ajith Kumar in the lead. The film also stars Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya, and is set to hit theatres on February 24. The film is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi, and will clash with Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

