Rajinikanth's Younger Daughter Soundarya to Get Married in February: Report

Filmmaker Soundarya Rajinikanth, who separated from businessman Ashwin in 2017, is all set to tie the knot for the second time. She will reportedly get married to actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi on February 11 in Chennai.According to an English daily, wedding preparations are underway at the Rajinikanth household. It is said that the wedding will be a grand affair with sangeet and mehendi ceremonies scheduled from February 9.Prior to the wedding ceremonies, there will be a pooja at Rajinikanth's Poes Garden house. There will be two parties thrown by his wife Latha Rajinikanth and elder daughter Aishwarya R Dhanush.Recently, Soundarya was spotted at a popular saree store shopping for her bridal trousseau. The engagement of Soundarya and Vishagan took place last year and it was a private affair with close family and friends.Vishagan Vanangamudi is the owner of a pharmaceutical company and is also an actor. He was last seen playing a pivotal role in Vanjagar Ulagam, which released last year.Vishagan was earlier married to magazine editor Kanikha Kumaran.Soundarya's first marriage with Ashwin hit a sour patch and they parted ways in 2017. The couple has a three-year-old son named Ved Krishna.Soundarya began her career in films as a graphic designer and has designed the title sequences for a number of films starring her father Rajinikanth. She made her debut as a director with the film Kochadaiyaan, the Tamil motion capture computer animated action film starring her father in the lead.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.