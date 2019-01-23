LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Rajinikanth's Younger Daughter Soundarya to Get Married in February: Report

Soundarya Rajinikanth, who separated from businessman Ashwin in 2017, is reportedly marrying actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi in February.

News18.com

Updated:January 23, 2019, 5:30 PM IST
Image: Instagram
Filmmaker Soundarya Rajinikanth, who separated from businessman Ashwin in 2017, is all set to tie the knot for the second time. She will reportedly get married to actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi on February 11 in Chennai.

According to an English daily, wedding preparations are underway at the Rajinikanth household. It is said that the wedding will be a grand affair with sangeet and mehendi ceremonies scheduled from February 9.

Prior to the wedding ceremonies, there will be a pooja at Rajinikanth's Poes Garden house. There will be two parties thrown by his wife Latha Rajinikanth and elder daughter Aishwarya R Dhanush.

Recently, Soundarya was spotted at a popular saree store shopping for her bridal trousseau. The engagement of Soundarya and Vishagan took place last year and it was a private affair with close family and friends.

Vishagan Vanangamudi is the owner of a pharmaceutical company and is also an actor. He was last seen playing a pivotal role in Vanjagar Ulagam, which released last year.

Vishagan was earlier married to magazine editor Kanikha Kumaran.

Soundarya's first marriage with Ashwin hit a sour patch and they parted ways in 2017. The couple has a three-year-old son named Ved Krishna.

Soundarya began her career in films as a graphic designer and has designed the title sequences for a number of films starring her father Rajinikanth. She made her debut as a director with the film Kochadaiyaan, the Tamil motion capture computer animated action film starring her father in the lead.

