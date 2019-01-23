English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajinikanth's Younger Daughter Soundarya to Get Married in February: Report
Soundarya Rajinikanth, who separated from businessman Ashwin in 2017, is reportedly marrying actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi in February.
Filmmaker Soundarya Rajinikanth, who separated from businessman Ashwin in 2017, is all set to tie the knot for the second time. She will reportedly get married to actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi on February 11 in Chennai.
According to an English daily, wedding preparations are underway at the Rajinikanth household. It is said that the wedding will be a grand affair with sangeet and mehendi ceremonies scheduled from February 9.
Prior to the wedding ceremonies, there will be a pooja at Rajinikanth's Poes Garden house. There will be two parties thrown by his wife Latha Rajinikanth and elder daughter Aishwarya R Dhanush.
Recently, Soundarya was spotted at a popular saree store shopping for her bridal trousseau. The engagement of Soundarya and Vishagan took place last year and it was a private affair with close family and friends.
Vishagan Vanangamudi is the owner of a pharmaceutical company and is also an actor. He was last seen playing a pivotal role in Vanjagar Ulagam, which released last year.
Vishagan was earlier married to magazine editor Kanikha Kumaran.
Soundarya's first marriage with Ashwin hit a sour patch and they parted ways in 2017. The couple has a three-year-old son named Ved Krishna.
Soundarya began her career in films as a graphic designer and has designed the title sequences for a number of films starring her father Rajinikanth. She made her debut as a director with the film Kochadaiyaan, the Tamil motion capture computer animated action film starring her father in the lead.
