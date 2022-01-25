Rajiv Adatia Meets Best Friend Umar Riaz After Bigg Boss 15 Exit, Says 'Bros for Life'

Every year, the reality show Bigg Boss witnesses some adorable friendship bonds that stay longer. Former Bigg Boss 15 contestants Rajiv Adatia and Umar Riaz have joined this bandwagon and have reunited after their journey on the show came to an end. The paparazzi had clicked them outside a restaurant in Juhu. The duo stepped out for dinner. Umar and Rajiv’s pranks and bond in the Bigg Boss house were loved by fans. After a roller-coaster ride inside the house, the duo is all set to carry forward their relationship in the outside world. Umar and Rajiv were spotted in their casuals, looking dapper.

While Umar donned a blue colour hoodie T-shirt with ripped denim, Rajiv opted for an all-black outfit. He picked a black sweatshirt and paired it up with matching jeans. They posed and smiled for the cameras as they stepped out of the restaurant. Rajiv took to Instagram to share a pic of them from their reunion.

Umar’s eviction from the house had left his fans disheartened. They had termed his ouster ‘unfair.’ On the other hand, Rajiv, who had won everyone’s hearts with his antics in the Bigg Boss house returned to the show – to hold a series of games and hand out the tickets to the finale.

The latest episode of the controversial reality show witnessed a double eviction, and the Bigg Boss 15 journey ended for Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijeet Bichukale. The last ticket to the finale was won by Rashmi Desai as she joined Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, and Rakhi Sawant in the race to the finale.

In the coming episode, the housemates will participate in a radio-jockey task, wherein they will win Rs 6 lakh but the winner will have to quit the show. As the Bigg Boss finale is right around the corner, fans have geared up to support their favourite contestants.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.