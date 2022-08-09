Rajiv Kanakala’s Ikshu To Be Released in September

Filmmaker VV Rushika’s upcoming Telugu movie Ikshu is all set to hit the screens in September first week. The makers will announce the date soon. Young actor Ram Agnivesh is making his debut with the movie. Rajiv Kanakala, Baahubali Prabhakar and Chitram Srinu are playing important roles in the movie. The film also marks VV Rushika’s debut as a director in Tollywood. The movie is bankrolled by Dr Hanmanth Rao Naidu under the banner of Padmaja Film Factory.

The film’s post-production work is in progress and the movie will be released in five languages. Recently the trailer of the movie was released and it received a good response from the audiences. Director Rushika and actor Ram Agnivesh received accolades for a good story and acting.

The movie revolves around Ikshva, a 16-year-old boy who seeks help from a police officer to find his missing parents. An uninvited guest and local goons turn his fate around. Will he find his parents?

Chammak Chandra is also playing an important role in the movie. The cinematography of the film is handled by Naveen Togiti and music has been composed by Vikas Badisa. Editing is done by SB Uddav, while the lyrics are penned by Kasarla Shyam and Sri Shirag. Munna Praveen has written the dialogues. Manohar has written the story.

Ikshu is a multilingual movie. The Tamil and Malayalam theatrical rights of the film have been acquired by a leading company. Netflix and ZEE5 have shown interest in purchasing the OTT streaming rights of the movie. However, fans are quite excited about the movie and are eagerly waiting for the confirmation of the release date.

