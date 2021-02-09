Rajiv Kapoor (1962-2021): The Actor's Best Performances

Actor-producer Rajiv Kapoor passed away on Tuesday at the age of 58 after he suffered a massive heart attack. The youngest son of iconic Bollywood filmmaker Raj Kapoor, Rajiv was the brother of Randhir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor. As per latest reports, he was rushed to the Inlaks Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors. The actor,who was affectionately called Chimpu by his loved ones, made his Bollywood debut in 1983 and worked with several members of his family, including his father. Here are some of the iconic films of Rajiv:

Ram Teri Ganga Maili:This 1985 film is the most iconic hitof Rajiv's career. It was the last movie directed by the great filmmaker Raj Kapoor. Starring Mandakini in the lead role opposite Rajiv, the film was the highest grossing movie of that year. The film also courted controversy because of some bold scenes which were unusual at that time in Indian cinema.

Ek Jaan Hain Hum:Starring Shammi,Tanuja and Divya Rana along with Rajiv, this was the actor's debut film. Released in 1983, the romance drama was directed by Rajiv Mehra.

Zabardast:Released in 1985, this was the last film directed by Nasir Hussain. Along with Rajiv, the star-studded cast included Sanjeev Kumar, Sunny Deol, Jaya Prada andAmrish Puri. Bollywood star Aamir Khan had worked as an assistant director to his uncle Nasir for this movie.

Aasmaan:This 1984 film starred Mala Sinha, Divya Rana, Tina Ambani (nee Munim) with Rajiv. He portrayed a double role in the movie directed by Tony Juneja.

Hum To Chale Pardes:Directed and produced by Ravindra Peepat and written by Anees Bazmi, the film was released in 1988. Rajiv worked with his uncle Shashi Kapoor in this movie, which also starred her Ram Teri Ganga Maili co-star Mandakini. Anju Mahendru and Kulbhushan Kharbanda were also seen in leading roles in this film.

Zimmedaaar:This was Rajiv aka Chimpu’s last film as an actor. Starring Anita Raj and Kimi Katkar, the film was released in 1990. After this movie, he produced the 1999 film Aa Ab Laut Chalen starring Rajesh Khanna, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Akshaye Khanna.