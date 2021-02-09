Rajiv Kapoor Dies At 58: Lesser Known Facts About the Actor

At the age of 58, Bollywood actor and member of the Kapoor clan, Rajiv Kapoor passed away. Born as Virgoan Rajiv, the actor was the third son of Indian cinema's showman Raj Kapoor, and the grandson of Prithviraj Kapoor. Rajiv was born on August 25, 1962 in Mumbai and is the youngest brother of Randhir Kapoor, Ritu Kapoor, Rima Kapoor, and Rishi Kapoor. He was lovingly called Chimpu. Rajiv&;s sister-in-laws are Bollywood actresses Babita Shivdasani and Neetu Singh. His paternal uncles were Shammi Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor.

Rajiv began his career in Bollywood as a lead character in 1983 with Ek Jaan Hai Hum, which was directed by Rajiv Mehra. The movie also starred Bollywood veteran and his uncle Shammi, along withTanuja. After this movie, he went on to act in cinema hitslike Aasman, Zabardast, Mera Saathi andLava.

However, one of his most renowned movies remains to be the 1985 hit Ram Teri Ganga Maili. Directed by his father Raj Kapoor, and produced by his brother Randhir, the movie also starred Mandakini, Kulbhushan Kharbanda andAK Hangal among others.

Rajiv went on to work with actresses like Mandakini, Kimi Katkar, Amrita Singh, Vijayata Pandit, Padmini Kolhapure, Meenakshi Sheshadhiri, Dimple Kapadia, Divya Rana, Rati Agnihotri and Tina Munim among others.

His last appearance in a movie was in the 1990 hit Zimmedar. After working as an actor, Rajiv shifted his focus to producemovies in Hindi cinema. He was a part of the productions of movies like Henna, Prem Granth, andAa Ab Laut Chalein.He also directed Prem Granth andhas been the editor of several other movies. Rajivwas also involved in the direction of Biwi O Biwi. In 1998, the RK banner was felicitated marking their 50 years by the Filmfare Awards. The award was accepted by Rajiv on behalf of the family production house.