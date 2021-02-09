Rajiv Kapoor Last Rites: SRK, Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria Among Celebs at Kapoor Residence in Chembur

Bollywood actor Rajiv Kapoor passed away at 58. As per reports, he suffered a massive heart attack, following which he was rushed to the hospital.

The late actor's body was taken to the Kapoor residence in Chembur where his last rites will take place. Several Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tara Sutaria, Chunky Panday among others were spotted arriving at the residence to bid farewell to Kapoor.

Photo-journalist Viral Bhayani shared several photos and videos of the celebrities on his Instagram page. Take a look below:

Rajiv Kapoor was best known for his role in Raj Kapoor's Ram Teri Ganga Maili, opposite Mandakini. He was also seen in Prem Granth, Ek Jaan Hain Hum, Aasmaan, Zimmedaar and Aa Ab Laut Chalen among others.

He was the son of iconic filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor. Late Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Ritu Nanda and Reema Kapoor are his siblings.