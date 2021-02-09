Rajiv Kapoor, Actor and Brother of Randhir and Rishi Kapoor, Passes Away at 58

Bollywood actor Rajiv Kapoor passed away at 58. As per reports, he suffered a massive heart attack, following which he was rushed to the hospital. Rajiv Kapoor was the brother of late Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor.

Condoling the loss, Rajiv's sister-in-law and Rishi Kapoor's wife actress Neetu Kapoor shared a post on social media along with a picture of the late actor.

Rajiv made his film debut in 1983 with Ek Jaan Hain Hum. He was seen as the leading actor in father Raj Kapoor's last directorial venture Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985) co-starring Mandakini. Known by his nickname Chimpu in Bollywood, his most notable films are Aasmaan (1984), Lover Boy (1985), Zabardast (1985) and Hum To Chale Pardes (1988).

His last film appearance was in Zimmedaar (1990) after which he turned to producing and directing films.

He was set to return to movies after 28 years with Ashutosh Gowariker’s Toolsidas Junior. The film announced in December 2020 was said to be a sports drama with Sanjay Dutt in the lead role.

