News18 Logo

movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Movies»Rajiv Kapoor Passes Away: Neetu Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar, Tusshar Kapoor Among First to Pay Tribute
2-MIN READ

Rajiv Kapoor Passes Away: Neetu Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar, Tusshar Kapoor Among First to Pay Tribute

Rajiv Kapoor Passes Away: Neetu Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar, Tusshar Kapoor Among First to Pay Tribute

Bollywood actor Rajiv Kapoor passed away at 58 after reportedly suffering from a massive heart attack. Bollywood celebrities offered their condolences on social media.

Bollywood actor Rajiv Kapoor passed away at 58. As per reports, he suffered a massive heart attack, following which he was rushed to the hospital.

According to reports, the actor was declared him dead on arrival. Rajiv's brother Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news, saying, “I have lost my youngest brother, Rajiv. He is no more. The doctors tried their best but could not save him.” He added, "I am at the hospital, waiting for his body."

Neetu Kapoor, who was the late actor's sister took to Instagram to break the news. Sharing his picture, she wrote, "RIP."

Read: Neetu Kapoor Mourns Rajiv Kapoor's Demise with Emotional Tribute on Social Media

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar also paid tribute to the late actor through a tweet in Hindi.

Actor Tusshar Kapoor took to Twitter to offer his condolences. He wrote, "Sad to hear of the passing away of Rajiv Kapoor! Deepest condolences to the family! May his soul rest in peace."

Take a look at some other celebrity tributes for Rajiv Kapoor:

Rajiv Kapoor was best known for his role in Raj Kapoor's Ram Teri Ganga Maili, opposite Mandakini. He was also seen in Prem Granth, Ek Jaan Hain Hum, Aasmaan, Zimmedaar and Aa Ab Laut Chalen among others.

He was the son of iconic filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor. Late Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Ritu Nanda and Reema Kapoor are his siblings.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...