Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Rajkumar Hirani is Working on 2 Cricket Films and a Web Series: Report

Rajkumar Hirani has reportedly been offered two scripts based on cricket, one of which is for a biopic on Lala Amarnath. Read for details below.

News18.com

Updated:December 4, 2019, 1:07 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rajkumar Hirani is Working on 2 Cricket Films and a Web Series: Report
Image courtesy: AFP

Rajkummar Hirani has not been in the director's chair since the release of his last film Sanju. Now it seems like he is going to be in the position much more with numerous projects,

It was recently revealed Hirani was approached to direct two different stories revolving on a cricket-based theme. The first is a biopic on Lala Amarnath and has been written by Piyush Gupta and Neeraj Singh. The biopic will be produced by Fox Star.

The other film is a cricket-based story that has been penned down by Hirani's co-writer Abhijat Joshi. Hirani and Joshi have worked together in the past on numerous films like Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, PK and Sanju. The question remains whether Hirani will accept the role of directing the films or not.

One of the major reasons for Hirani rejecting any of the films could be his schedule. The director is also currently working on a web-series. Even though no details regarding the series has been revealed, fans are looking forward to hearing about his first web series.

If Hirani does accept the films, it would be interesting for fans to see whichever begins shooting first.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com