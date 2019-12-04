Rajkumar Hirani is Working on 2 Cricket Films and a Web Series: Report

Rajkummar Hirani has not been in the director's chair since the release of his last film Sanju. Now it seems like he is going to be in the position much more with numerous projects,

It was recently revealed Hirani was approached to direct two different stories revolving on a cricket-based theme. The first is a biopic on Lala Amarnath and has been written by Piyush Gupta and Neeraj Singh. The biopic will be produced by Fox Star.

The other film is a cricket-based story that has been penned down by Hirani's co-writer Abhijat Joshi. Hirani and Joshi have worked together in the past on numerous films like Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, PK and Sanju. The question remains whether Hirani will accept the role of directing the films or not.

#Xclusiv: What is #RajkumarHirani making next? Has been approached for two films on #cricket: Biopic of a legendary cricketer for a top Studio... Next #cricket story being penned by #AbhijatJoshi... Hirani is also working on a web series... Let's see which goes on floors first. pic.twitter.com/Rn6kOee9aC — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 4, 2019

One of the major reasons for Hirani rejecting any of the films could be his schedule. The director is also currently working on a web-series. Even though no details regarding the series has been revealed, fans are looking forward to hearing about his first web series.

If Hirani does accept the films, it would be interesting for fans to see whichever begins shooting first.

