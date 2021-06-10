Rajkumar Hirani, Karan Johar Join Hands to Vaccinate Cine Employees

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani, Karan Johar and producer Mahaveer Jain have joined hands to initiate a free of cost vaccine drive for the cine workers of the industry.

“Rajkumar Hirani, Karan Johar and Mahaveer Jain initiate vaccine drive. The #ChangeWithin initiative (#RajkumarHirani, #KaranJohar, #MahaveerJain) along with #ArtOfLiving and #Zerodha facilitated a free vaccination drive for members of media and entertainment industry," wrote Taran Adarsh on social media sharing pictures from the site.

Earlier, The Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India, Sajid Nadiadwala, Yash Raj Films, FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) and other film bodies and individuals have also announced vaccination drives for the cine workers. The initiative has been taken to inoculate all stakeholders in the entertainment industry before the resumption of shootings with Covid-19 protocols.

