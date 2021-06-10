CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#MehulChoksi#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Movies»Rajkumar Hirani, Karan Johar Join Hands to Vaccinate Cine Employees
1-MIN READ

Rajkumar Hirani, Karan Johar Join Hands to Vaccinate Cine Employees

Representational photo.

Representational photo.

The initiative has been taken to inoculate all stakeholders in the entertainment industry before the resumption of shootings with Covid-19 protocols.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani, Karan Johar and producer Mahaveer Jain have joined hands to initiate a free of cost vaccine drive for the cine workers of the industry.

“Rajkumar Hirani, Karan Johar and Mahaveer Jain initiate vaccine drive. The #ChangeWithin initiative (#RajkumarHirani, #KaranJohar, #MahaveerJain) along with #ArtOfLiving and #Zerodha facilitated a free vaccination drive for members of media and entertainment industry," wrote Taran Adarsh on social media sharing pictures from the site.

Earlier, The Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India, Sajid Nadiadwala, Yash Raj Films, FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) and other film bodies and individuals have also announced vaccination drives for the cine workers. The initiative has been taken to inoculate all stakeholders in the entertainment industry before the resumption of shootings with Covid-19 protocols.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 10, 2021, 07:33 IST