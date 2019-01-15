English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
#MeToo: Boney Kapoor, Sharman Joshi & More Come Out in Rajkumar Hirani's Defense
Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is the latest name to be called out in India's #MeToo storm.
Image courtesy: AFP
Loading...
Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is the latest name to be called out in India's #MeToo storm, which has engulfed many a stalwart such as Nana Patekar, Alok Nath, Vikas Bahl, Sajid Khan and former Union minister MJ Akbar, among others.
Hirani has been accused of sexual assault by a woman who worked with him on his 2017 film Sanju. Hirani has categorically denied the allegations. His lawyer Anand Desai termed the allegations "false, mischievous, scandalous, motivated and defamatory" in a statement issued soon after the allegations against the director was made public in a detailed investigation by HuffPost India.
Soon after the allegation came to light, several Bollywood celebrities like Sharman Joshi, Arshad Warsi and Boney Kapoor among others, came out in Hirani's defense.
"Rajkumar Hirani is too good a man to do something like this. I don't believe this allegation. He can never do something like this," Boney Kapoor told ANI.
Actor Sharman Joshi, who has worked with Hirani in 3 Idiots, called the director a man of immense truthfulness and launched #IStandForRajuHirani on Twitter.
Arshard Warsi, who played Circuit in Hirani's Munna Bhai franchise, said, "If you talk to me about Raju Hirani as a person, as a personality and how he is, I think he is a wonderful person and a thorough gentleman. So, for me, It’s a shocker as it is for everybody else who has heard this news."
Dia, a close friend of Hirani who's worked with him in Lage Raho Munnabhai and Sanju, said, "I am deeply distressed by this news. As someone who has known and respects Raju sir for 15 years, I can only hope that a due official enquiry is conducted. He is one of the most decent human beings I have ever worked with and I think it would be grossly unjust on my part to speak on this as I do not know the details."
The woman, who has accused Hirani, alleged that the director sexually abused her more than once between March and September 2018.
Follow @news18movies for more
Hirani has been accused of sexual assault by a woman who worked with him on his 2017 film Sanju. Hirani has categorically denied the allegations. His lawyer Anand Desai termed the allegations "false, mischievous, scandalous, motivated and defamatory" in a statement issued soon after the allegations against the director was made public in a detailed investigation by HuffPost India.
Soon after the allegation came to light, several Bollywood celebrities like Sharman Joshi, Arshad Warsi and Boney Kapoor among others, came out in Hirani's defense.
"Rajkumar Hirani is too good a man to do something like this. I don't believe this allegation. He can never do something like this," Boney Kapoor told ANI.
Actor Sharman Joshi, who has worked with Hirani in 3 Idiots, called the director a man of immense truthfulness and launched #IStandForRajuHirani on Twitter.
Arshard Warsi, who played Circuit in Hirani's Munna Bhai franchise, said, "If you talk to me about Raju Hirani as a person, as a personality and how he is, I think he is a wonderful person and a thorough gentleman. So, for me, It’s a shocker as it is for everybody else who has heard this news."
Dia, a close friend of Hirani who's worked with him in Lage Raho Munnabhai and Sanju, said, "I am deeply distressed by this news. As someone who has known and respects Raju sir for 15 years, I can only hope that a due official enquiry is conducted. He is one of the most decent human beings I have ever worked with and I think it would be grossly unjust on my part to speak on this as I do not know the details."
The woman, who has accused Hirani, alleged that the director sexually abused her more than once between March and September 2018.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fans Share Ranveer Singh's Apology Video After His Remarks on Koffee With Karan Received Flak
- WhatsApp Co-Founder Jan Koum is Selling 10 of His Porsches: Which One is Your Favorite?
- Rajinikanth's Petta Beats Ajith's Viswasam at Box Office, Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark
- S Shankar Unveils the First Look of Kamal Haasan from 'Indian 2', See Here
- No Due Process, No Proof: Emraan Hashmi on #MeToo Allegations Against Why Cheat India Director
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results