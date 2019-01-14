English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Who is It That Women Can Trust: Vinta Nanda on #MeToo Allegations Against Rajkumar Hirani
Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has been accused of sexual assault by a woman who worked with him on his 2017 film 'Sanju'.
Image courtesy: AFP
Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has been accused of sexual assault by a woman who worked with him on his 2017 film Sanju. Hirani has categorically denied the allegations. His lawyer Anand Desai termed the allegations "false, mischievous, scandalous, motivated and defamatory" in a statement issued soon after the allegations against the director was made public in a detailed investigation by HuffPost India.
The woman, who calls herself as "an assistant", alleged that Hirani sexually abused her more than once between March and September 2018.
While the people are still reeling with the aftershock of the news, Vinta Nanda, who accused actor Alok Nath of rape in a harrowing Facebook post, too, reacted to the sexual harassment allegations levelled against Hirani.
Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "The latest on #MeToo is so disturbing. Who is it that women can trust? Can't deal with these words anymore- "At the outset, our client states that the allegations made against him are false, mischievous, scandalous, motivated and defamatory."
The woman detailed her allegations in an email dated November 3, 2018 to Hirani's Sanju co-producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra. She also marked the mail to Vidhu's wife and film journalist Anupama Chopra as well as to Hirani's co-writer Abhijat Joshi, said the HuffPost India article.
The woman said that on April 9, 2018, the director first passed a sexually suggestive remark to her and later sexually assaulted her at his home office.
Hirani's is the latest name to be called out in India's #MeToo storm, which has engulfed many a stalwart such as Nana Patekar, Alok Nath, Vikas Bahl, Sajid Khan and former Union minister MJ Akbar, among others
