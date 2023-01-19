Rajkumar Rao and Nora Fatehi Recreate 90s Evergreen Song Accha Sila Diya, Watch Teaser

The trend of remaking old Bollywood songs has had its share of both applause and criticism. Nevertheless, the trend continues unhindered and the latest 90s song to have been recreated is the evergreen classic Accha Sala Diya from the movie Bewafa Sanam. The original song was sung by Sonu Nigam and is to date considered a favourite anthem of jilted lovers and those heartbroken in love. The new video, which stars Rajkumar Rao and Nora Fatehi, retains the theme of betrayal from the original. The teaser features a couple of emotionally gripping lines that deal with the protagonist’s anguish. We then get a glimpse of Rajkumar in a completely new avatar.

The teaser of the song was released by T-Series on January 18 and the full song is expected to be released today on January 19. The post by T-series read “Ishq ki iss baazi mein, kiski hogi jeet aur kaun jayega haar (In the betting game of love, who will win and who will lose). Take a look at the video below.

From the looks of it, the video seems to be a love triangle with Rajkumar Rao playing a jilted lover betrayed by his ladylove Nora Fatehi. The original song starred T-series founder Gulshan Kumar’s younger brother Bhushan Kumar and Namrata Shirodhkar and had similar themes of betrayal in love. The 1995 film was produced and directed by the late Gulshan Kumar and became a big hit, especially for its soundtrack. This was also the only hit Bhushan Kumar had in his short-lived career as an actor and he soon faded away from movies.

