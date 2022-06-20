Rajkumar Rao, Patralekha's Perfect Roman Holiday Is Vacation Goals

Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood at the moment. The couple has been together for over a decade. They are very active on social media and always keep showering fans with their cutest pictures. They recently shared an adorable video on Instagram while holidaying in Rome. The caption of the video said, “Roman Holiday.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌸 Patralekhaa 🌸 (@patralekhaa)

Within just a day the video is all over the internet and has received over 8 lakh views and more than 1 lakh users have already liked it.

On the work front, Rajkumar will soon be seen in Hit – The First Case, which will be released on July 15. The teaser was posted by the actor on Instagram a few days ago. The caption of the post said, “A case which holds a lot of twists in itself. Teaser Out Now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

The teaser gives viewers a look at Rajkummar Rao as police officer Vikram, who is torn between his commitment to his duty and overcoming his trauma. Rajkummar Rao starts out in a hospital bed but soon gets up to investigate the disappearance of a woman while simultaneously battling his own demons.

The clip is a gift to action fans, featuring everything from breaking bottles to chasing and beating people.

The film also has Sanya Malhotra in the lead role in addition to Rajkumar Rao. This suspenseful thriller centres on a police officer searching for a missing young woman. Dr Sailesh Kolanu is the film’s director, and Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore are its producers.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.