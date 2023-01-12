Rajkumar Santoshi Gets Candid About Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh Clash With Pathaan, 'They're Quite Different'

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is all set to enthrall the audience on January 25 with adrenaline-pumping action sequences and a stellar star cast. The much-awaited action-thriller flick will however also see a clash with Rajkumar Santoshi’s real life biographical account of Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse and their ideological conflict titled Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh. While the trailer of the same was launched earlier this week, Rajkumar Santoshi got candid about the inevitable clash of his film with Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film.

The Ghayal film-maker explained that he is not at all worried since the two films are poles opposite of each other. He also emphasized that he is focused on the results of his hard work. Santoshi said at the trailer launch, “Hamare film jis tarah ke subject mein ruchi lete hai, iss tareeke film dekhna pasand karte hai is very different - dono apni tarah ki film hai. toh kabhi iss cheez ka tension nahi leta. There is only focus. Arjun ki nazar humesha machli ki aankh pe rehti hai. Mujhe abhi yaad aaya ki Pathaan bhi tabhi aa rahi hai. (Our film is for the kind of people who have an interest in such kind of subjects and films. Both films are quite different from each other. So I never take tension about such kind of films. It is all about focus like the way Arjun was only focused on the fish’s eye. In fact, I just remembered that Pathaan is also releasing at the same time)."

Speaking about Shah Rukh Khan and praising him for his talent and hard work, Rajkumar Santoshi extended his wishes for Pathaan. He shared, “Bahut achhe insaan hai, bahut mehnati actor hai, meri toh shubkaamnayein hongi unke saath, Yash Raj bahut badi banner hai, bahut reputed company hai, woh unki film hai, unki apni fan following hai (He is a very good person and very hardworking. I wish him the best. Yash Raj is a very big banner and it is a reputed company. It is their film and they have their own kind of fan following).”

Pathaan is a part of the Yash Raj spy universe and has been helmed by Siddharth Anand. It will also feature Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. As for Gandhi Godse- Ek Yudh, it would be headlined by Deepak Antani, Pawan Chopra and Chinmay Mandlekar. It would be set against the backdrop of 1947 partition of India and Pakistan.

Read all the Latest Movies News here