Rajkumar Santoshi’s Andaz Apna Apna Sequel Will Be Called ‘Ada Apni Apni’; Director Reveals Details

Rajkumar Santoshi is making his directorial comeback with Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh after almost nine years. The filmmaker is known for making hit movies including Andaz Apna Apna, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Ghayal among many others. Ahead of the film’s release, he revisited his films and shared, that he is keen on announcing a sequel of his cult film ‘Andaz Apna Apna, ‘only if Gandhi Ghodse Ek Yudh becomes a hit’.

In an exclusive conversation with India Today, Rajkumar shared, “I want to tell all the fans of Andaz Apna Apna to support all my films. I won’t call it a sequel but we are planning another part in the same franchise (of sorts) titled Ada Apni Apni. It will feature two young actors and actresses, like Andaz Apna Apna. The work is already in progress.”

When asked to reveal who the actors would be, Santoshi quipped and shared, “I already have the actors in mind for the film but it all depends on how my current film performs.” Reportedly, Ranveer Singh has been talks for the film but nothing has been officially confirmed so far.

Rajkumar Santoshi’s last directorial was the 2013 film Phata Poster Nikhla Hero starring Shahid Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz. Gandhi Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh is all set for a theatrical release on January 26.

The trailer gave the audience a glance into this war of ideologies between Gandhi and Godse and make them inquisitive about which of these two iconic characters wins this war. Along with getting into this contradictory world of Gandhi and Godse, the trailer also talks about the world of politics post the Independence era. The film also marks the debut of Tanisha Santoshi and Anuj Saini. The music of the film has been composed by music maestro AR Rahman and has been backed by Manila Santoshi.

The film will be having a box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film ‘Pathaan’ which will be released on January 25.

Read all the Latest Movies News here