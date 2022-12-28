Rajkumar Santoshi's Daughter Tanisha Gets 'Extremely Emotional' as She Shares First Look From Debut Film

Veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi has returned to don the hat of a director with Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh a decade after his last directorial Phata Poster Nikla Hero (2013) starring Shahid Kapoor. He made his directorial debut with Sunny Deol starrer blockbuster film Ghayal (1990) and then followed it up with other successful films such as Damini (1993), Andaz Apna Apna (1994), Ghatak (1996), China Gate (1998) and The Legend Of Bhagat Singh (2002), among others.

Apart from Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh being the filmmaker’s comeback vehicle, what’s also interesting about it is that he will be launching his daughter, Tanisha Santoshi, with the film. Her first look from Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh was unveiled today and it sees her in a de-glam avatar.

Taking to Instagram, the debutante also shared her look and captioned it, “I’ve been waiting for this moment for a really long time. And it’s finally here!!! I’m extremely grateful to be a small part of a one of a kind film, made by a visionary film-maker. Feeling extremely emotional to be sharing the first look of my character. I need all your blessings and love."

It received a lot of love from her young actor friends like Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Vardhan Puri, who sent their good wishes and cheered for her using red heart emoticons. Early this year, Janhvi shared a picture of Tanisha on her Instagram story and wrote, “My best friend, my favourite person and the funniest girl I know is now on Instagram, starting a very new and special journey. Please give her lots of love and virtual hugs and good wishes. Lots of exciting things coming up.”

On December 15, Tanisha shared the announcement video of Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh and lauding her father, wrote, “The ability of one man to be versatile enough to ace so many different genres still baffles me. A legendary filmmaker, an ever evolving artiste and a person with a heart of gold. This one is going to be the most special, for more reasons than one. The best is yet to come. I love you Papa.”

A day ago, the makers released the motion poster of the film, which depicts the war of ideologies between Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse. While actor Deepak Antani will essay the role of Gandhi, actor Chinmay Mandlekar will be seen playing Nathuram Godse in Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh. The film depicts the war of two extremely opposite ideologies between Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse. The Santoshi Productions LLP and PVR Pictures venture is produced by Manila Santoshi. The music is composed by AR Rahman. It is set for a theatrical release on January 26, 2023.

