Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa to Tie the Knot in Chandigarh Today: Report

After being together for more than 10 years, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are set to take their relationship to the next level as the couple is gearing up to tie the knot in an elaborate ceremony in Chandigarh.

As per an ETimes report, Rajkummar-Patralekhaa’s wedding is taking place in Chandigarh today, November 10. The source revealed, “It is going to be a very close affair for Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa. They have invited only select guests from the film industry." However, neither Patralekhaa nor Rajkummar has confirmed the news.

In 2018, when Patralekhaa was asked about her wedding plans, she had said that the couple had a lot to achieve and they had no such plans for about 6-7 years.

In an old interview, the actress recalled their first meeting. She said she had first seen him in the film LSD (Love Sex Aur Dhokha). “I thought that the weird guy he played in the film was actually what he was like. My perception of him was already tarnished. He told me later that he had first seen me in an ad and thought, ‘I’m going to marry her’. It was so ironic," she recalled.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in his recent film Hum Do Humare Do on Disney+Hotstar. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Ratna Pathak Shah, Paresh Rawal. Apart from that, he has a couple of projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in Badhaai Do opposite Bhumi Pednekar, a Netflix film Monica, O My Darling and Vikram Rao’s Hit: The First Case.

