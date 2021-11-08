Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa to Tie the Knot in Jaipur: Report

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt are not the only actors in Bollywood whose wedding rumours are doing the round. Rajkummar Rao and his long time partner Patraleka are also going to tie the knot soon, as per reports. A report in ETimes suggests that Rajkummar will be tying the nuptial knot in November this year. The dates are November 10, 11 and 12. Now, new details have emerged that suggest that the CityLights actors are going to get married in a traditional ceremony in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

According to a source quoted by PinkVilla, “They are getting married in a traditional ceremony in Jaipur. The invites are still being rolled out, and the preparations are going on in full swing. Only their near and dear ones will be a part of the wedding."

The actors have been dating for more than 8 years now.

In an old interview, Patraleka recalled their first meeting. She said she had first seen him in the film LSD (Love Sex Aur Dhokha). “I thought that the weird guy he played in the film was actually what he was like. My perception of him was already tarnished. He told me later that he had first seen me in an ad and thought, ‘I’m going to marry her’. It was so ironic," she recalled.

Recently in The Kapil Sharma Show, Rajkummar Rao revealed that before he met her, he watched an advertisement of hers and thought to himself, “Kitni pyaari ladki hai, isse toh shaadi karni chahiye (She is so adorable, she is marriage material).” At this, the comedy talk show host Kapil Sharma teased him, “Ek doosre ki ad aur film hi dekh rahe ho ki dono mil ke ghar bhi dekh rahe ho koi (Are you only watching each other’s films and ads or also looking at homes together)?” Rajkummar replied, “Nahi, ghar bhi dekh rahe hai (No, we are looking at a home together too).”

