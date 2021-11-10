Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Wedding an Intimate Affair Due to This Reason

The wedding season has arrived and lovebirds Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are all set to kickstart it. The couple, who have been together for a decade, is reportedly ready to take the plunge. As per a report in ETimes, the duo will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh. According to the report, the wedding will take place on November 10, 11 and 12.

“It is going to be a very close affair for Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa. They have invited only selected guests from the film industry,” a source was quoted by the portal as saying. The report further mentioned that Rajkummar and Patralekhaa wish to keep the ceremony small and private due to concerns related to COVID-19. This is also the reason why the couple has opted for Chandigarh and decided to have a limited guest list.

Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Rajkummar Rao Confirmed His November Wedding with Patralekhaa?

Patralekhaa's family has arrived at the wedding venue from Shillong and Rajkummar's family is expected to join soon, reported ETimes. Patralekhaa, who saw Rajkummar for the first time in the film Love Sex aur Dhokha, initially thought he was like the character. The actor recently appeared as a guest on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his latest film Hum Do Hamare Do.

Read: This Will be Rajkummar Rao’s Priceless Wedding Gift to Patralekhaa

Here is a recap of the much-in-love pair’s romance as seen on Instagram:

Two years ago, speaking to Humans of Bombay about her boyfriend, Patralekhaa said, “Once we began working together–it was magic. The kind of passion he had was powerful and I couldn’t respect him any more than I did then. We spoke about our work, love for cinema, and passion. I saw him through his struggles, never giving up.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.