Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's Wedding Card Goes Viral on Social Media

After being together for more than 10 years, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are set to take their relationship to the next level as the couple is gearing up to tie the knot in an elaborate ceremony in Chandigarh. The pre-wedding festivities began on Saturday with an intimate celebration in an exotic resort. Now, their wedding invite has surfaced online which confirms the date of their wedding.

A fanpage shared the wedding invite on social media. The card has chandeliers, lotuses and a monument similar to the venue hotel printed on it. It read, ‘Rao family and Paul family invite you for the wedding of Patralekhaa (Daughter of Ajit Paul and Papri Paul) with Rajkummar (Son of Kamlesh Yadav and Satyaprakash Yadav) Monday 15th Nov ‘21 Oberoi Sukhvilas Chandigarh’.

Yesterday, first photos and videos from their wedding celebrations emerged on social media. The bride and groom-to-be opted for all-white ensembles for the celebration as they were surrounded by their friends and family. While Patralekhaa was dressed in a white and silver gown with a long train, Rajkummar was dressed in white fusion wear.

In a video, shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Rajkummar is seen going down on one knee to present an engagement ring to his bride-to-be. The two then danced together as the guests cheered for them.

