Rajkummar Rao And Shah Rukh Khan Recreate Stree's Dialogue In this Adorable Video
Rajkummar Rao, who recently revealed being a big Shah Rukh Khan fan, posted an adorable video enjoying a perfect fan moment.
Rajkummar Rao, who recently revealed being a big Shah Rukh Khan fan, posted an adorable video enjoying a perfect fan moment.
Rajkummar Rao, who has a successful filmography of his own, has always been vocal about being a big Shah Rukh Khan fan. His recent confession about standing outside Khan's house Mannat had also gone viral. And now, he shared a delightful video, with SRK himself.
In the video, SRK imitates 'Bicky pleaajj', a dialogue from Rajkummar's movie Stree. Rajkummar then says I love you to SRK, and the latter kisses his forehead. The adorable video got all hearts from the fans.
On Neha Dhupia's chat show, Rajkummar had recently confessed how he used to stand outside Mannat for 7-8 hours, just to get a glimpse of the superstar. It was only much later, at Mehboob studio, that he actually got to meet him for the first time. He also shared that being an outsider from Delhi gave the actor more reasons to feel connected to Khan.
Rajkummar's video surely sends positivity and is a heads up for those who dare to dream and be persistent with their goals.
In the same show with Neha, Rajkummar had further said, "Shah Rukh is so fantastic. He is so charming and after that, of course, now, we are pretty close. Like I know I can message him, I know I can call him and he calls me and I still get pretty excited and you know that fan inside me would never die. I still feel very very happy whenever he calls me."
