Rajkummar Rao Asks Patralekhaa to Fill His 'Maang' with Sindoor During Wedding Ritual, Video Goes Viral

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are now a married couple after dating each other for over a decade. The two lovebirds tied-the-knot in Chandigarh and Rajkummar said that he got married to his everything.

Recently, Rajkummar took to Instagram and dropped the first official teaser video of the big day. From varmala to phere, the video presents several moments and rituals of Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s wedding. In the video, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa can also be seen expressing love for each other.

Read: Watch: Patralekhaa Blushes as She is Called ‘Bhabiji’ with Rajkummar Rao by Her Side

“Raj, it’s been 11 years but I just feel like I know you since a lifetime and not only this lifetime, I am sure it’s been many lifetimes,” Patralekhaa says in the video. Rajkummar adds, “We keep saying this to each other but we are soulmates and I truly truly believe that. Thank you for being my wife.”

In one of the moments from their wedding clip, after Raj puts sindoor on Patralekhaa’s forehead (as per the Hindu tradition), he asks Patralekhaa to do the same. “Tum bhi laga do,” Raj said. You can see the bride applying sindoor to the groom.

Read: Patralekhaa’s Sister Welcomes Rajkummar Rao Into the Clan With This Picture

The actor shared a picture on Instagram on Monday evening after the wedding rituals took place.

Sharing the first photos from their wedding, which currently has 2.2 million likes on the photo-sharing website, Rajkummar wrote: “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever .. and beyond."

Patralekhaa too shared a few pictures from the wedding. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa have together worked in films such as Citylights and the web show Bose: Dead/Alive.

(With IANS inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.