Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar Emote Close Friendship in Soulful Melody ‘Atak Gaya’ From Badhaai Do

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar who will be seen sharing the screen space with Rajkummar Rao in her upcoming flick Badhaai Do, on Wednesday treated her fans by sharing a melodious song Atak Gaya from the movie. Badhaai Do sees Rajkummar and Bhumi as homosexuals who decide to marry each other so that they can live like flatmates while being in a relationship with their respective partners. The song aptly captures the bond of friendship and love between Bhumi (Sumi) and Rajkummar (Shradul) and their partners.

The 32-year-old actress took to Instagram and shared the sweet melody with her followers. Along with the post, Bhumi wrote, “For those who are happily stuck in love and friendship !Amit Trivedi and Arijit Singh’s #AtakGaya song out now.”

Watch it here:

The two-minute-twenty-seven-second song aptly captures the feelings of those ‘happily stuck in love and friendship’. It starts with Shardul and Sumi cherishing each other’s company as they are with their family. The video then continues to show the two spending time with their actual lovers. A romantic song, Atak Gaya is a sweet melody to listen to on loop.

Composed by Amit Trivedi, ‘Atak Gaya’ has been crooned by Arijit Singh and Rupali Moghe. The lyrics of the song has been written by Varun Grover, Vayu, Anurag Bhomia, Azeem Shirazi and Anvita Dutt.

For the uninitiated, Badhaai Do is a spiritual sequel to the 2018 flick Badhaai Ho. Helmed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni and written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary, the film focuses on same-sex relationships and the stigma around them. Boasting an ensemble star cast, the movie also features Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadha, Lovleen Mishra, Nitish Pandey and Sakshi Bhushan in pivotal roles. Badhaai Do will be released in theatres on February 11.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections updates here.