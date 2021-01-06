Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar Share Pics from 'Badhaai Do' Sets as Film Begins Rolling

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar have started shooting for Badhaai Do, the sequel of the 2018 film Badhaai Ho starring Ayudhmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra and Neena Gupta. The actors also took to social media to share pictures from the sequel's sets.

In the pictures, Rajkummar can be seen sporting a thick moustache, while Bhumi can be seen in a de-glam look. Sharing the pictures, Rajkummar wrote, “Shuru ho gai hai hamari kahani, Jahan hai dono Raja aur Rani, Shardul Aur Sumi hai ekdam pyaare,Yeh dono hai situation ke maare, Milenge hum aapse jald, Ho jayega tab sab clear aur tab hum kahengey, #BadhaaiDo #2021@jungleepictures @bhumipednekar #HarshavardhanKulkarni #AkshatGhildial @sumadhikary @amritapndy (sic).” Bhumi also shared the same pictures with an identical caption.

Badhaai Do marks the first collaboration between Rajkummar and Bhumi, who reportedly play a cop and a PT teacher respectively in the comedy entertainer. Badhaai Ho, the original movie, chronicled the story of a middle age couple, played by Neena and Gajraj Rao, facing unexpected pregnancy. The 2018 film, also featuring Ayushmann, Surekha Sikri and Sanya, was directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma.

It won two National Awards: Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Supporting Actress for Surekha for her role as the cantankerous matriarch who has a change of heart.