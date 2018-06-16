English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rajkummar Rao Cast in Made in China
National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao is set to star in "Made in China", directed by Mikhil Musale.
Image: Yogen Shah
National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao is set to star in Made in China, which will be directed by Mikhil Musale whose Wrong Side Raju bagged the National Award for Best Feature Film in Gujarati.
Musale will make his Bollywood debut with the Maddock Films production which will be shot in Ahmedabad and across China.
"My working experience with Rajkummar started on our film Stree. I always knew he was a good actor, but his performance in the film really bowled me over," Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films said in a statement.
"It was on the sets of Stree that I narrated the idea of Made in China to Rajkummar and he was immediately on board," he added.
The lead actress has not been finalised yet.
The upcoming film is a hilarious take on a struggling Gujarati businessman and the bizarre journey he undertakes to become a successful entrepreneur.
The film is expected to roll this September.
Also Watch
Musale will make his Bollywood debut with the Maddock Films production which will be shot in Ahmedabad and across China.
"My working experience with Rajkummar started on our film Stree. I always knew he was a good actor, but his performance in the film really bowled me over," Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films said in a statement.
"It was on the sets of Stree that I narrated the idea of Made in China to Rajkummar and he was immediately on board," he added.
The lead actress has not been finalised yet.
The upcoming film is a hilarious take on a struggling Gujarati businessman and the bizarre journey he undertakes to become a successful entrepreneur.
The film is expected to roll this September.
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Is Race 3 Worth Watching?
-
Thursday 14 June , 2018
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Movie Review: Is Race 3 Worth Watching?
Thursday 14 June , 2018 What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Live Cricket Score, England vs Australia, 2nd ODI in Cardiff: Ali Gets Maxwell, Australia Five Down
- Suzuki Jimny Global Launch Soon, Next Maruti Gypsy for India?
- Isuzu D-Max X-Power Version Unveiled, Gets Black and Yellow Styling Updates
- Eid Mubarak: Soulful Playlist to Set The Mood For the Festivities of Eid-ul-Fitr
- Ashwin Now has Zaheer Khan in his Shadow, Becomes Fourth Highest Wicket-taker in Tests for India